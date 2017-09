Nov 14 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Announces results of the first quarter 2014/2015

* Says Q1 group revenues recorded 70.0 mln euros (previous year 59.5 mln euros)

* Says Q1 EBIT resulted in 3.8 mln euros (previous year 2.3 mln euros) in report period

* Says Q1 group result amounted to 2.4 million euros(previous year 1.4 million euros)