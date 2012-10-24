FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BWAY Parent Co sells $335 mln in notes
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BWAY Parent Co sells $335 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24(Reuters) - BWAY Parent Company, Inc. on
Wednesday sold $335 million of senior PIK toggle notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $375 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs  were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BWAY PARENT COMPANY

AMT $335 MLN    COUPON 9.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 9.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/05/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

