FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Platinum Equity to buy BWAY Parent for $1.24 bln
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 2, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Platinum Equity to buy BWAY Parent for $1.24 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - BWAY Parent Co Inc, which supplies metal and plastic containers to the packaging industry, said it will be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity for about $1.24 billion.

BWAY Parent, which operates through its subsidiary BWAY Corp, said Platinum Equity would acquire it from funds managed by Madison Dearborn Partners.

Platinum Equity, which specializes in buying distressed assets, will finance the deal through a combination of debt and equity.

Senior executives of the company and a number of other employees will invest in the transaction alongside Platinum, BWAY Parent said.

Atlanta-based BWAY has annual sales exceeding $1 billion, according to information on BWAY Corp’s website.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc acted as financial advisers to BWAY Parent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.