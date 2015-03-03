TRLPC-ICG launches 239 mln euro-equivalent loan sale

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Bids are due on a 239 million euro-equivalent ($267.58 million) portfolio of loans from specialist investment firm and asset manager ICG that has been put up for sale on Europe’s secondary loan market, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC) launched on March 3 and bids are due by 2pm UK time on March 5.

The sale comes after one of ICG’s funds, thought to be its EoS Loan Fund, was called for repayment by equity investors, the sources said.

ICG declined to comment.

BWIC sales are the preferred way of liquidating assets from funds, as the competitive auction process can help to achieve best prices for sellers.

The BWIC comprises 55 names across a number of tranches, denominated mainly in euros, with some sterling and dollars. It has an average bid of 99.04, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Some of the bigger positions include 28.9 million euros of German healthcare group Casa Reha; 25.4 million euros of UK medical courier Marken; 23.7 million euros of Finnish vehicle inspection firm A-Katsastus; 23.1 million pounds of UK digital radio network Airwave; 9.3 million euros of French private hospital group Vitalia; 9.1 million euros of Spanish medical group IDC Salud; 8.9 million euros of German building materials company Xella; and 7.1 million euros of German metering firm Ista.

“It should attract buyers and a lot of the paper is really on the run, flow names. However, there are some more difficult assets such as Marken and Airwaves,” one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)