LONDON, July 5 Europe’s secondary loan market is
focused on three auctions this week as three fund managers opt
to sell portfolios of loans before the summer slowdown, banking
sources said.
Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM) is in the market with
the largest Bids Wanted In Competition (BWIC), totalling €108m
from 24 names, across 40 tranches with bids due at 3pm on
Wednesday.
The other two BWICs from Neuberger Berman and Barings are
due Thursday and total €30m across nine names and €5.8m across
three names, respectively, the sources said.
“The secondary market is quiet as everyone’s attention is on
the BWICs. They’ve launched pre-summer before people disappear,”
a trader said.
CSAM declined to comment. Neuberger Berman and Barings were
not immediately available to comment.
Despite being slightly quieter as people get ready to go on
holiday, launching pre-summer can be attractive to sellers not
wanting to hold off until September, when it is unclear what
market conditions will be like.
The secondary market has regained around 25bp this week
after a slight softening of around 25bp-50bp a couple of weeks
ago, when leveraged loan investors turned their attention to the
primary market, which has been flooded with deals since June.
“There has been a tad of weakness in the secondary market
but not too much and it is regaining ground, so it is not a bad
time to offload paper. There is plenty of liquidity,” the trader
said.
Despite the large number of deals in the primary market, the
technical imbalance of more demand than supply still remains,
especially after a €3.175bn financing for German drugmaker Stada
failed to materialise following a failed buyout bid.
“The market feels hot so it is a good time to sell. A lot of
dealers are disappointed there is not more primary and
allocations have been harsh as have scalebacks, so technicals
are not likely to change,” an investor said.
LIFELINE
Neuberger Berman’s BWIC is the result of a called CLO 1.0
and it is expected that similar BWICs will come to the market in
the next year, as many CLO 1.0s come to the end of their life.
“No CLO 1.0s are expected to be outstanding by end of next
year, so a whole bunch of BWICs are likely to come,” the
investor said.
While some managers would favour recycling the assets of CLO
1.0s into new warehouses, many have no option but to put the
paper up for sale via a BWIC auction, in a bid to show best
execution, the sources said.
There is expected to be plenty of demand for the paper
against a backdrop of increased managed accounts and CLO
formation.
“Secondary is dead because of the BWICs this week. Everyone
is focused on those as it is the only way to get meaningful
paper,” the investor said.
