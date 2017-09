Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Media speculation

* Has entered into preliminary discussions with a number of interested parties regarding a variety of potential business combinations with a view to creating additional value for Bwin.Party shareholders

* All such discussions remain at a preliminary stage, there can be no certainty as to whether or not they will result in any form of deal with any party. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: