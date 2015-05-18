FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online gaming company 888 Holdings makes bid for Bwin.Party
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Online gaming company 888 Holdings makes bid for Bwin.Party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - British online gaming company 888 Holdings Plc said it had submitted a proposal to buy Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc in cash and shares, as it saw “significant industrial logic” in the combination.

888’s announcement could set the stage for a bidding war as sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc said on Friday that it had submitted a bid for Bwin, which put itself up for sale last year.

888 shareholders representing about 59 percent of its share capital have irrevocably committed to vote in favour of the proposed transaction, the company said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.