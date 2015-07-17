FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online gambling firm 888 clinches deal to buy Bwin.party for $1.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 5:48 AM / 2 years ago

Online gambling firm 888 clinches deal to buy Bwin.party for $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc said it would buy peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment in a cash and stock deal valued at about 898 million pounds ($1.40 billion).

The offer of 104.09 pence per share is at a 1.2 percent premium to Bwin.party’s close on Thursday and consists of 39.45 pence in cash and 0.404 new 888 shares for each Bwin.party share.

Bwin.Party, which has been at the centre of a takeover battle, said earlier this month that GVC Holdings Plc had offered to buy it in a cash and stock deal valued at 908 million pounds ($1.4 billion). ($1 = 0.6398 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.