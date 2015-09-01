FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Bwin receives revised offer from 888
September 1, 2015

UK's Bwin receives revised offer from 888

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc said it had received a revised offer from 888 Holdings Plc and was evaluating it together with the proposal received from GVC Holdings Plc.

Bwin had earlier accepted 888 Holdings’s 900 million-pound offer, saying GVC’s offer of 1.03 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) was too complex and the growth prospects were less attractive.

The company, however, invited GVC to present its best formal offer last week. ($1 = 0.6496 pounds)s (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

