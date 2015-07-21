Online gambling firm GVC says considering options for Bwin.party

July 21 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc said it was considering its options regarding peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, which recently accepted a bid from 888 Holdings Plc.

Online casino and poker firm 888 clinched a deal worth nearly 900 million pounds ($1.40 billion) to buy Bwin.party last week, lower than a rival 908-million-pound bid from GVC and its Canadian partner Amaya Inc.

GVC said there was no certainty that it would make an offer for Bwin.Party.