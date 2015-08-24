FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GVC, Bwin confirm talks to iron out offer details
August 24, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

GVC, Bwin confirm talks to iron out offer details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - British online gambling firms GVC Holdings Plc and Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc said on Monday that they continued to be in talks regarding the terms of GVC’s offer for Bwin.

GVC said it expected to resubmit a proposal to Bwin.party board in the near future and on the same terms as that it had made on Aug. 7.

GVC raised its offer for Bwin.party to about 1.03 billion pounds on Aug. 7.

Bwin said in a separate statement that its board’s unanimous recommendation of 888 Holdings Plc’s offer, that was announced on July 17, was unchanged by this announcement. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

