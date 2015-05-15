FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online gambling company GVC bids for rival Bwin.Party
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Online gambling company GVC bids for rival Bwin.Party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it had submitted a bid for rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc , which had put itself up for sale last year.

GVC Holdings Chief Executive Kenneth Alexander had told Reuters in March that “something like” Bwin.party would be of interest to the company.

Bwin.party confirmed separately on Friday that it was continuing discussions with a number of third parties, including GVC Holdings. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

