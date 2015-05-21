FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bwin.Party to reach conclusion over bid proposals in coming weeks
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Bwin.Party to reach conclusion over bid proposals in coming weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - London-listed online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc said it expects to reach a conclusion in the coming weeks on the bid proposals it received from various third parties.

The company, which has been in sale talks since last year, said it was assessing the proposals along with its advisers and that its total revenue slipped 6 percent to 155.3 million euro in the first-quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier.

Smaller peer 888 Holdings Plc and GVC Holdings Plc along with Canada’s Amaya Inc have submitted cash and stock bids for Bwin. Neither party disclosed the value of the bid. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

