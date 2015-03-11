FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bwin.party 2014 earnings edge lower, recent trading in line
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 11, 2015 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

Bwin.party 2014 earnings edge lower, recent trading in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Bwin.party, the online gambling company in talks with suitors over potential offers for the firm, said the decline of regulated poker markets in Europe had hit its earnings in 2014.

The group said on Wednesday core earnings for 2014 fell 6 percent to 101.2 million euros, broadly in line with a consensus analyst forecast of 99.65 million, but marking a third straight annual fall.

Bwin, which was created in a merger of sports betting group bwin and online poker group PartyGaming in 2011, has increased cost cuts and strengthened its board to try to accelerate growth.

The company said trading in the first eight weeks of 2015 had been broadly in line with our expectations.

While betting volumes as well as overall player activity on sports and gaming, excluding poker, had risen, lower margins in sports betting and casino meant that average daily net revenue was down 12 percent year on year, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.