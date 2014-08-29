FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bwin.Party plans more cost cuts, new strategy
August 29, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Bwin.Party plans more cost cuts, new strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Online gambling company Bwin.Party said it planned further cost cuts and a new programme to boost its commercial focus after a further decline in profits.

Under pressure from a U.S. activist shareholder, Bwin said it would consider alternative financing and corporate structures to create additional value.

It plans cost cuts of 15 million euros ($19.75 million) in 2015, on top of 30 million euros this year.

The company, which is focusing on fewer and better regulated markets, reported EBITDA of 46.4 million euros in the first six months of 2014, down from 60.7 million the previous year. ($1 = 0.7595 Euros) (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

