Online gaming firm Bwin.Party considering sale - Bloomberg
June 26, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Online gaming firm Bwin.Party considering sale - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc is considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources.

Bwin.Party hired Deutsche Bank to consider its options, Bloomberg said citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/TyOVa0)

The company is expected to decide within two months, according to one source, Bloomberg said.

Bwin.Party could not immediately be reached outside regular working hours in the UK. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

