Bwin.party agrees compromise with rebel investor over board

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Online gambling company bwin.party reached an agreement on Thursday with a rebel American investor who had been pushing for extra seats on the board.

Bwin.party said Daniel Silvers would join the board to represent SpringOwl, the investment group which has a 5 percent stake in the company. It also agreed to consider SpringOwl nominee Michael Fertik as a board candidate.

SpringOwl has withdrawn the four nominees it had put up for election to the board at the company’s annual meeting which is being held on Thursday.