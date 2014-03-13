FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bwin.party sees return to growth this year
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Bwin.party sees return to growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Online gambling company Bwin.Party said it was on track for a return to growth this year after problems in Greece and a shift away from riskier markets hit earnings in 2013.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amorisation fell to 108 million euros ($150.17 million) in 2013 from 164.9 million the previous year because of falling revenue, increased gaming taxes in Germany and start-up costs in New Jersey.

“Having streamlined the shape and size of our business we now have the foundations to return our business to sustainable growth,” Chief Executive Norbert Teufelberger said in a statement.

Bwin.Party is concentrating on better regulated markets and is expanding in the United States as gambling rules are relaxed there.

The profit figure was in line with expectations. The company said in November that a block on access to online gambling sites in Greece would hit annual revenue and profit, adding to the decline caused by the strategy of focusing on fewer markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.