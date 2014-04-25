BRIEF-Bwin.party urges shareholders to vote against SpringOwl's resolutions

April 25 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Board is recommending that shareholders and depositary interest holders vote against SpringOwl resolutions

* Board does not believe that it is in best interests of company and its shareholders and depositary interest holders for a minority shareholder, holding only 5.25 pct of company’s voting share capital, to nominate up to five directors onto board.

* In proposing these nominations last week, SpringOwl is seeking to by-pass normal appointment process, putting at risk ability of board to operate as a unified and effective forum in best interests of all shareholders and depositary interest holders.

* Nominations committee has requested additional information from four nominees proposed by SpringOwl

* SpringOwl’s proposal to increase size of board would result in a more unwieldy decision-making forum as well as add extra cost to company

* SpringOwl already has a nomination right under relationship agreement with company; despite repeated encouragement from board, SpringOwl has so far chosen not to exercise this nomination right Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: