June 10 (Reuters) - Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Announces appointment of Daniel Silvers as a non- executive director of company with immediate effect

* Appointment is made under agreement entered into by amongst others, bwin.party, Emerald Bay and Stinson Ridge approved by shareholders on 28 Jan 2011; to which SpringOwl became a party on 28 Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: