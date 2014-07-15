FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bwin.party sees H1 impact from New Jersey, Greece
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
July 15, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bwin.party sees H1 impact from New Jersey, Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Revenue performance in three months to 30 June was mixed

* Volumes and gross win margins from World Cup have been strong and overall tournament performance has been in- line with management’s expectations

* Board expects to deliver additional cost savings in 2014 of 10 million euros

* Start-up losses in New Jersey, ISP blocking in Greece and absence of domain sales in first half have impacted both revenue and ebitda performance

* Remains confident about full year outlook. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.