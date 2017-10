LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment PLC : * H1 - pro forma total revenue up 3% to E410.0 m * H1 pro forma clean EBITDA from continuing operations up 13% to E92.3 m * Net gaming revenue In the eight week period ended 25 August 2012 down 8% versus Q2 12 * Remains confident about the full year result