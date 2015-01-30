FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon's Byblos Bank 2014 net profit rises 12.5 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 3 years ago

Lebanon's Byblos Bank 2014 net profit rises 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Byblos Bank reported a 12.5 percent increase in 2014 net profit on Friday, saying it had cushioned its business against a “less than ideal” operating environment.

Net profit was $175.7 million, up from $156.2 million a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. Total assets rose 3 percent to $19 billion by the end of the year.

It said it had kept a high liquidity and capital adequacy ratio during the period and had allocated enough provisions against potential credit losses. It also attributed its results to conservative lending policies. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.