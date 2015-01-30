Lebanon's Byblos Bank 2014 net profit rises 12.5 pct

BEIRUT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Byblos Bank reported a 12.5 percent increase in 2014 net profit on Friday, saying it had cushioned its business against a “less than ideal” operating environment.

Net profit was $175.7 million, up from $156.2 million a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. Total assets rose 3 percent to $19 billion by the end of the year.

It said it had kept a high liquidity and capital adequacy ratio during the period and had allocated enough provisions against potential credit losses. It also attributed its results to conservative lending policies. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by David Clarke)