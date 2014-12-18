BRIEF-BYD says little impact from Russia exports, no signs of Buffett cutting stake

Dec 18 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd
* Says not suffering from foreign exchange losses as exports sales to Russia less than $1 million
* Says did not see fall in electric vehicle orders, e-vehicle orders and output growth “remains good”
* Says according to Hong Kong exchange data, units of Warren Buffett still hold 225 million H-shares of the company
* Says no signs of Buffett reducing stake in the future
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J7XfTI
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)