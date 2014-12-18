FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BYD says little impact from Russia exports, no signs of Buffett cutting stake
#Daimler
December 18, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BYD says little impact from Russia exports, no signs of Buffett cutting stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd

* Says not suffering from foreign exchange losses as exports sales to Russia less than $1 million

* Says did not see fall in electric vehicle orders, e-vehicle orders and output growth “remains good”

* Says according to Hong Kong exchange data, units of Warren Buffett still hold 225 million H-shares of the company

* Says no signs of Buffett reducing stake in the future

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J7XfTI

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
