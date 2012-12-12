FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Buffett-backed BYD to build cars, buses in Bulgaria
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

China's Buffett-backed BYD to build cars, buses in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd , the Chinese carmaker backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, will launch a joint venture in Bulgaria to produce electric cars and buses, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

BYD and the Bulgarian energy firm Bulmineral signed the agreement on Tuesday to build an auto assembly plant in Breznik, a small town about 50 km west of Sofia, the report said.

The 50-50 venture will be named Auto Group Motors and is expected to deliver its first sample electric bus in February 2013, Xinhua quoted Bulmineral chief executive Alexander Usachev as saying.

The plant will produce 40-60 buses a month when it is operating at full capacity, Usachev said without elaborating.

The joint venture will also produce other BYD products, such as batteries and LED light bulbs.

Chinese automakers have been expanding their reach beyond their home market, the biggest in the world.

Last week, China’s biggest carmaker SAIC Motor Corp said it was planning to form a venture in Thailand with local firm C.P. Group Co Ltd.

Great Wall Motor Co is in talks to open a plant in India, an official at an Indian lobby group said on Monday, a move that would make it the first Chinese carmaker to operate in the country without a partner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.