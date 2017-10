SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese car maker BYD Co Ltd said on Tuesday that its profit in 2011 fell by 44.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.4 billion yuan ($222.2 million).

BYD, backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, made the announcement in a preliminary earnings statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Earnings per share fell to 0.61 yuan, from 1.11 yuan in 2010.