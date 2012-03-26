FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BYD confident 2012 sales growth will be higher than industry
March 26, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 6 years ago

BYD confident 2012 sales growth will be higher than industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Monday that it is confident sales growth will exceed the industry this year.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu was speaking after the company warned of a 65-95 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on poor results from its solar business.

BYD sold about 437,000 cars in 2011, down 13 percent from a year earlier.

BYD shares fell as much as 11 percent in early trading in Hong Kong on Monday after the profit warning.

The automaker made the quarterly earnings estimate after reporting a 45 percent drop in net profit for 2011 to 1.38 billion yuan ($220 million).

For company results please read here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)

