#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 23, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Buffett-backed automaker BYD launches up to $423 mln share offering-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd launched on Friday an up to $423 million Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

The company is offering 88.57 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$35 to HK$37 each, putting the base deal at up to HK$3.28 billion ($423 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 14.9 percent to BYD’s last traded price earlier on Friday before it requested a trading halt.

The deal could grow by another $106 million if an upsize option is exercised to meet additional demand for the stock, according to the term sheet.

$1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
