HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett-backed Chinese auto maker BYD Co Ltd said on Thursday its vice president had resigned due to the company’s restructuring and personal reasons.

Yang Long-zhong had no disagreement with the board, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares of BYD closed up 1.7 percent in Hong Kong, beating a 1.1 percent gain in the benchmark index.