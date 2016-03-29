UPDATE 1-Chinese automaker BYD earnings surge to continue in Q1 on green cars

* Q1 earnings to increase 6-7 times y/y

* Green car sales surging on China gov’t promotion

* Two more green SUV models to launch in 2016 (Adds Q1 forecast, model launches, company comments)

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said late on Monday that it expects profit to increase at least six times year-on-year in the first quarter as green car sales skyrocket.

The Shenzhen-based company said in a stock exchange filing that it forecast net income for January to March to increase 495 percent to 644 percent as aggressive government policies including subsidies and tax incentives continue to drive up sales.

China’s slowest economic expansion in 25 years has dragged on demand for cars since last year, but green car sales more than quadrupled largely thanks to the policies.

The government sees such vehicles as the domestic auto industry’s best shot at closing a competitive gap with more experienced global rivals and as a method to curb pollution.

The industry will begin to transition away from government support in the future, the automaker said.

“The development of new energy automobiles will be driven more by the industry’s fundamentals than government policies and will enter a phase of acceleration in full force,” BYD said.

BYD said it plans to launch plug-in hybrid versions this year of its Song and Yuan sports-utility vehicles (SUV), which also play to strong sales in the SUV segment as wealthier Chinese upgrade to larger vehicles.

Its first quarter earnings will follow on a 2015 net profit rising more than six times over the previous year to a six-year high.

BYD reported 2.8 billion yuan ($429.74 million) in profit, a 551 percent rise and in line with its preliminary earnings report released last month.

The auto division of BYD, originally a major producer of batteries for personal electronics, launched its auto division in 2003.