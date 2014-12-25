FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BYD shares rose over 3 pct after chairman raised stakes
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 25, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

BYD shares rose over 3 pct after chairman raised stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Shares of BYD Co Ltd , the Chinese carmaker backed by Warren Buffett, rose over 3 percent in Shenzhen on Thursday after the firm’s chairman increased his stake in the company.

On Wednesday evening, BYD said that Wang Chuanfu, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, bought one million of BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares on Tuesday, and may further increase his shareholding in the future.

BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares are not trading on Thursday as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is close on Christmas Day.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

