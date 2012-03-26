BYD falls after weak yearly net, Q1 profit warning

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Shares in BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, fell 6 percent in early trading in Hong Kong on Monday after the company warned of a 65-95 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on poor results from its solar business.

The automaker made the quarterly earnings estimate after reporting a 45 percent drop in net profit for 2011 to 1.38 billion yuan ($220 million).

BYD’s Hong Kong listed shares fell 6 percent to HK$19.70, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.2 percent.

For company results please read here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)