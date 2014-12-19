UPDATE 1-Chinese auto maker BYD's shares rebound sharply in HK after record fall

(Adds market reaction, analyst quotes)

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd , backed by investor Warren Buffett, rebounded over 15 percent on Friday, reversing some of the previous day’s steep losses after the firm said its business fundamentals were sound.

BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell 29 percent on Thursday in record trading, their biggest one-day drop, in an unexplained slide that wiped out around $1.2 billion of its market capitalisation.

On Friday BYD shares in Hong Kong were trading up 15 percent at HK$28.80 as of 0658 GMT. Its Shenzhen-listed shares were up 2.8 percent.

The company, which is 9.1 percent owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy Holdings Co, said in a statement late on Thursday that it sees no sign of Buffett reducing his stake in the foreseeable future.

It also said its orders and output of electric cars remain good, and its exposure to economic problems unfolding in Russia was insignificant.

“With the company saying fundamentals are unchanged, the only way to understand yesterday’s slump is that certain big investors incurred margin calls and that triggered panic selling,” said Gao Xiang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co.

Analysts said despite the recovery on Friday, BYD shares were likely to head lower over the medium term.

“You look at the growth of its earnings, the valuation is not justified,” said Ben Kwong, head of research and director of KGI Asia in Hong Kong.

BYD shares in Hong Kong are traded at around 126 times the previous 12 months’ earnings, much higher than the average price-earnings ratio of 11.2 times for peers, according to Reuters data.

Despite a surge in BYD’s electric vehicle sales this year on the back of government incentives, the company said in October that its 2014 net profit may fall up to 22 percent due to sluggish sales of gasoline-driven cars. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)