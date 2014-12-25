UPDATE 1-BYD shares react mildly to chairman's move to raise stakes

(Adds analyst quote; update share price)

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Shares of BYD Co Ltd , the Chinese carmaker backed by Warren Buffett, rose about 2 percent in Shenzhen on Thursday morning, in lukewarm reaction to Chairman Wang Chuanfu’s move to raise stakes in the company.

On Wednesday evening, BYD said that Wang, the company’s chairman and CEO, bought one million of BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares the previous day, and may increase his shareholding further in the future.

It was BYD’s latest move to stabilize the company’s share price. BYD’s Hong Kong shares fell 29 percent last Thursday in record trading, logging their biggest one-day drop, in an unexplained slide that wiped out around $1.2 billion of its market capitalization.

BYD’s Shenzhen-traded shares were up 1.7 percent at 37.32 yuan at 2:28 GMT. BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares are not trading on Thursday as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is closed on Christmas Day.

“Wang’s share purchase only represents his own confidence in the company, and will not change its future performance,” said Zhang Jing, an analyst at Phillip Capital.

This year, BYD is suffering badly from sluggish sales of its gasoline cars and weak exports, she said.

Big shareholders of China’s top four state banks and domestic steel makers such as Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd have all announced share purchase plans in the past amid sluggish trading in the companies’ shares, but had mixed results. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)