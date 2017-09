Dec 16 (Reuters) - BYTOM SA :

* Funds managed by ING Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA, ING Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and ING Dobrowolny Fundusz, increase their stake in the company to 9.96 pct (or 7.1 mln shares) from 0.18 pct(or 125,000 shares)

