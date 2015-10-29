Poland's BZ WBK CEO refuses comment on potential new government post

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mateusz Morawiecki, chief executive at Poland’s No.3 lender BZ WBK, refused on Thursday to comment on speculations he could become a minister in Poland’s new government or the new head of the country’s central bank.

Morawiecki, who has been heading the Polish Banco Santander unit since 2007, is seen as candidate for the new finance or economy minister in the government to be forged by Sunday election winner Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The CEO said he wanted BZ WBK to “significantly outperform” the Polish banking sector in terms of 2015 net profit, but refused to comment on the lender’s dividend plans. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)