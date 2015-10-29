FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BZ WBK third-quarter profit falls 8 pct, beats f'casts
October 29, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Polish BZ WBK third-quarter profit falls 8 pct, beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , on Thursday reported an 8 percent fall in third-quarter net profit due to record-low interest rates.

The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 473 million zlotys ($120.8 million) in the third quarter and came higher than the 450 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.9158 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anand Basu)

