FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Polish BZ WBK Q4 profit rises 66 pct y/y, above forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 7 months ago

Polish BZ WBK Q4 profit rises 66 pct y/y, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , reported on Wednesday a 66-percent annual rise in its fourth-quarter net profit due to lack of guarantee fund costs that dented its results a year earlier.

Poland's third-largest bank in terms of assets, BZ WBK said its net profit rose to 461 million zlotys ($113.20 million) in the fourth quarter and came above analysts' expectations of 424 million zlotys. ($1 = 4.0725 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.