Polish BZ WBK Q4 profit rises 66 pct y/y, above forecasts

WARSAW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , reported on Wednesday a 66-percent annual rise in its fourth-quarter net profit due to lack of guarantee fund costs that dented its results a year earlier.

Poland's third-largest bank in terms of assets, BZ WBK said its net profit rose to 461 million zlotys ($113.20 million) in the fourth quarter and came above analysts' expectations of 424 million zlotys. ($1 = 4.0725 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)