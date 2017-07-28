FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander's Polish unit Q2 net falls, but beats f'cast
July 28, 2017 / 5:37 AM / an hour ago

Santander's Polish unit Q2 net falls, but beats f'cast

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK reported a 10 percent year-on-year fall in second-quarter net profit on Friday, but beat analyst expectations.

The bank generated a large one-off gain a year ago on the sale of Visa Europe shares.

The No.3 Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , said its net profit fell to 651 million zlotys ($179.26 million), above analysts' expectations of 581 million. ($1 = 3.6315 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

