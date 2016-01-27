FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BZ WBK Q4 profit falls 38 pct, beats f'casts
January 27, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Polish BZ WBK Q4 profit falls 38 pct, beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , reported on Wednesday a 38-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit due to record-low interest rates and payments to a number of guarantee funds.

The third largest Polish lender in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 277 million zlotys ($67.6 million) in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to show 258 million. ($1 = 4.0962 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

