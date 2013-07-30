FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Bank Zachodni WBK sees higher net in 2013-CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Polish Bank Zachodni WBK sees higher net in 2013-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK aims to increase its net profit this year by at least several percent by boosting the performance of the business it acquired after the merger with rival Kredyt Bank, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We want to increase our profit thanks to a further improvement of the net interest income and better effectiveness from the ‘blue’ part of the bank, or the one that used to be Kredyt Bank,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview.

Morawiecki added he expected to post quarter-on-quarter improvements in its net profit and interest margin. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.