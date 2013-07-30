Polish Bank Zachodni WBK sees higher net in 2013-CEO

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK aims to increase its net profit this year by at least several percent by boosting the performance of the business it acquired after the merger with rival Kredyt Bank, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We want to increase our profit thanks to a further improvement of the net interest income and better effectiveness from the ‘blue’ part of the bank, or the one that used to be Kredyt Bank,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview.

Morawiecki added he expected to post quarter-on-quarter improvements in its net profit and interest margin. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)