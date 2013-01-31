FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BZ WBK Q4 net profit doubles on bond gains
January 31, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Polish BZ WBK Q4 net profit doubles on bond gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK, the Polish unit of Spanish lender Santander, said on Thursday its net profit doubled in the fourth-quarter, beating expectations thanks to the strong performance of its bond portfolio.

BZ WBK, which became Poland’s No.3 lender after the purchase of KBC Group’s Polish arm Kredyt Bank, said its quarterly net profit stood at 404 million zlotys ($131 million)compared to 198 million in the same period of 2011.

BZ WBK said Kredyt Bank’s earnings in all of last year edged up 3 percent to 336 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.0920 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

