FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD seals $97 mln investment in Santander's Polish unit
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 5 years ago

EBRD seals $97 mln investment in Santander's Polish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) finalised on Tuesday a 332 million zlotys ($97.01 million) investment in Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, Bank Zachodni said.

The EBRD bought 1.56 million shares in the unit, for 212.6 zlotys each, as part of Zachodni’s tie-up with smaller rival Kredyt Bank.

The shares, issued in a private placement, will represent over 2 percent in Bank Zachodni WBK’s capital.

Spain’s Santander, which controls over 96 percent of the bank it bought from Allied Irish Banks last year, in February doubled its bet on Poland by taking over Kredyt Bank from Belgian lender KBC.

Its plan is to turn the unit into Poland’s No. 3 lender, behind state-owned PKO and UniCredit’s Pekao .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.