WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Zachodni WBK will issue 18.9 million shares to merge with smaller local rival Kredyt Bank, the two banks said on Friday.

The merger is part of a deal by Bank Zachodni’s parent, Santander, to take over the Polish operations of Belgium’s KBC Group and become Poland’s No. 3 lender behind PKO BP and UniCredit’s Pekao . (Reporting by Chris Borowski)