WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander, appointed Michal Gajewski as its new chief executive officer, the bank said late on Monday.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the former head of BZ WBK - Poland’s No.3 bank by assets - resigned in November last year to become deputy prime minister. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)