Poland's BZ WBK wants to pay dividend in 2018 - CEO

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland's third largest lender by assets, BZ WBK, plans to maintain its dividend policy in 2018, even if the regulator KNF, asks it to withhold from payment from 2017 profit, BZ WBK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michal Gajewski said on Wednesday.

This year KNF recommended BZ WBK not to pay a dividend from 2016 profit, but the bank, a unit of Spain's Santander has decided to pay a dividend from 2014 and 2015 profits instead. Asked whether the bank will ask for the same next year if the regulator again asks it not pay out a dividend from 2017 profit Gajewski said:

"Then, we will again ask KNF whether we can pay a dividend for 2016."

Gajewski also said that he expects the bank to improve net result in 2017 versus 2016 excluding one-off gain on VISA shares sale that boosted its net profit in 2016 by 256 million zloty($66.18 million).