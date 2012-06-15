FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish regulator rebukes Fitch over bank rating cut
June 15, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Polish regulator rebukes Fitch over bank rating cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator KNF reprimanded Fitch Ratings after the agency cut its rating of Santander’s BZ WBK bank, intensifying the debate over how rating agencies should assess foreign-controlled lenders amid euro zone turmoil.

On Friday, Fitch downgraded BZ WBK’s long-term rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘A-', following Santander’s downgrade, saying that it reduces its ability to provide support to BZ WBK.

“This justification is incomprehensible, given the fact that BZ WBK (...) is a well-capitalised stock-listed firm, which is not involved in risky euro zone markets, (...) whose operations are not dependent on financing and support from Santander,” KNF said in a rare press statement.

The regulator has earlier expressed views that rating agencies should refrain from automatic downgrades of relatively stable Polish banks as a consequence of cutting the ratings of their key shareholders, often large European banking groups. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

