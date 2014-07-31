FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BZ WBK Q2 net rises 20 pct, in line with forecasts
July 31, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Polish BZ WBK Q2 net rises 20 pct, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander, reported a 20-percent rise in its second quarter profit, helped by a higher net interest income, it said on Thursday.

The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit rose to 504 million zlotys ($162.4 million) year-on-year, broadly in line with the 496 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

BZ WBK is the third Polish bank in a row to present in-line, solid result growth for the second quarter of the year when the Polish economy again started to accelerate from the 2013 slowdown. ($1 = 3.1042 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

