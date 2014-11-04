FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish BZ WBK Q3 net falls 4 pct in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Polish BZ WBK Q3 net falls 4 pct in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander, on Tuesday reported a 4-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit due to costs related to its merger with smaller peer Santander Consumer Bank.

The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 516 million zlotys ($153 million) year-on-year, broadly in line with the 500 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. (1 US dollar = 3.3757 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.