Polish BZ WBK Q3 net falls 4 pct in line with forecasts

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander, on Tuesday reported a 4-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit due to costs related to its merger with smaller peer Santander Consumer Bank.

The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 516 million zlotys ($153 million) year-on-year, broadly in line with the 500 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. (1 US dollar = 3.3757 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)