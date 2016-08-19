Killing a bear with a spear backfires for hunter

Josh Bowmar said a number of things on video after he ran a bear through with a spear in the woods of Alberta. One was, "That's going to be some epic footage."

He was right. The video, which included shots taken from alongside the 26-year-old hunter as well as ones from a camera mounted on his custom-made spear, appears all over the web. Bowmar, standing in camouflage gear on a sodden, rainy day, launches the enormous spear into the bear. Bowmar falls to his knees, whoops and marvels at what he has done as the lanced bear staggers into the woods.

"Oh yeah, I got mad penetration," he exclaims. "That's a dead bear."

The next day, Bowmar and three other people find the bear a little more than 200 feet away, examine its intestines spilling out of an large gash, and pile the bear into the bed of a truck. Before that, he poses with the corpse of the black bear, the spear tip in the foreground, smeared with blood and viscera.

Social media condemnation was instant and deafening. Officials in the province of Alberta, in western Canada, condemned the hunt too, and are weighing charges against Bowmar, who runs a fitness business in Ohio. The trouble is, spear hunting isn't banned, though a spokesman for the provincial government said it will be soon.

People tend to support hunting or oppose it outright, but spearing seems to have struck a nerve in many. Few people hunt that way, and fewer still do it the way Bowmar did, standing up on solid ground instead of up a tree. Bowmar was once a competitive javelin thrower.

"Obviously it's not a common way of hunting because of the difficulty," said Tim Wells, who hunts with spears. "(A spear hunter) is in it for the hunt and the chase."

Part of the thrill is that it increases the odds in the animal's favor, he said. "No doubt, man. I don't know if it's a human instinct, but the thought that this animal could kill me raises your adrenaline rate and your excitement level at the moment you move in there."

The question now is, why the outrage over this video, months after it appeared, when hunters routinely wound and kill wild animals with crossbows, bows and arrows and a variety of guns, and then post their exploits online?

Humane killing seems to be the dividing line between what some find tolerable and taboo.

"It's the needless killing of a wild animal for entertainment, using a spear that very clearly resulted in a slow and agonizing death of an animal," said Rebecca Aldworth, executive director of the Humane Society's Canada chapter.

Bowmar defended the spear as more humane than bows and arrows in a statement he released to media outlets.

"If didn’t care about the humane killing of this bear, why did I spend years preparing and practicing, becoming extremely proficient with a spear to make sure I could harvest this bear ethically?"

Bowmar did not respond to an email seeking comment on what he did with the bear, though he previously told reporters that he would eat its meat and use the rest of the animal.

He also notes in the video that the bear ran only 60 or 70 yards, and that rigor mortis on the bear indicates that it died within seconds of penetration. Aldworth says that very distance and the presence of entrails in the woods show that the bear died "at a distance from the kill site."

The video meanwhile has cost his wife a sponsorship from Under Armour, an athletic wear company that also sells hunting clothing.

The clear delight that hunters take in a successful kill also rankles people who stumble across online videos of hunts. The videos often replay kill shots again and again, accompanied sometimes by a soundtrack of heavy metal guitar and the shouts and laughter of triumphant hunters. One video on Bowmar's YouTube page shows his wife decapitating a turkey with a shot from her crossbow.

"You shot his head off!" Bowmar laughs as the bird flails in a field, its head lying nearby. The video's title is, "WIFE shoots TURKEY'S HEAD OFF WITH A BOW!! WARNING GRAPHIC." For those who missed it the first time, the video shows the kill and the spinning, disembodied head in slow motion.

In the bear video, Bowmar explains his kill. "When you put a hole in an animal that big, you can see (the spear head) compared to my hand, this got full penetration," he says. "I mean, we were finding organs and intestines laying around."

Several Canadian provinces and many U.S. states do not allow this kind of hunting, based on a search of regulations compiled by hunters.

"One aspect of our regulations is to ensure that hunting and trapping activities are conducted in a humane and responsible manner," said Brad Tokaruk, a regulatory specialist in the province's Ministry of Environment.

Spears are not considered humane or permitted under Saskatchewan law, along with automatic weapons, night vision scopes, poisons and explosives. "There's a certain fair chase component to hunting as well as the humane treatment of animals so these devices are felt not to meet that standard."

Ontario also bans spears, a government spokeswoman said, though they are allowed in British Columbia and the polar territory of Nunavut, where Inuit use harpoons and similar implements to hunt for their food.

Wells said much of the revulsion people felt at Bowmar's spear video came from the hunter's exultation, as well as the graphic nature of hunting -- something he said people should not confuse with a hatred or disregard for animals and their suffering.

"Whether you kill it with a rifle or a bow, it's just as traumatic a death for the animal," he said.

As for the cheering, Wells said, "that hurt Josh, but that's human nature... As a hunter, he had just won the race and pulled it off with nothing more than a sharp stick."